Scotiabank Cuts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$43.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

STLC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Stelco from C$63.85 to C$53.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stelco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.73.

Shares of STLC traded down C$0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 93,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.82. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$30.20 and a 52 week high of C$56.99.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

