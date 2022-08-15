Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF)

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Rupert Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Rupert Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of RUPRF traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024. Rupert Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

