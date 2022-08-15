Scotiabank Trims EQB (TSE:EQB) Target Price to C$79.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on EQB from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.69.
EQB Stock Performance
Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$56.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.38. EQB has a 52 week low of C$50.68 and a 52 week high of C$84.78.
EQB Increases Dividend
About EQB
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.