Scotiabank Trims EQB (TSE:EQB) Target Price to C$79.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on EQB from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.69.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$56.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.38. EQB has a 52 week low of C$50.68 and a 52 week high of C$84.78.

EQB Increases Dividend

About EQB

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.57%.

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.