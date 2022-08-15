Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €69.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($65.61) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ETR G24 opened at €57.40 ($58.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.67. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 12 month high of €73.08 ($74.57). The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.73.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

