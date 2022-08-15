Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Stock Performance

SCMA stock remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,645. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,128,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,799,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the first quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Company Profile

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

