SelfKey (KEY) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SelfKey (KEY) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $26.84 million and $6.29 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SelfKey alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,133.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00126300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00065552 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,279,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.