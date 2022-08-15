Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 22,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,891,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,199,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,027,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 108,774 shares of company stock worth $9,135,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,118,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,175,000 after buying an additional 43,643 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.04. 156,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.46%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

