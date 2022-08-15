Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) PT Raised to C$10.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shawcor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SAWLF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.77. 89,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Shawcor has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

