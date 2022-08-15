Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Down 23.8% in July

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 356,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SHBI opened at $20.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $397.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $23.19.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 18.56%.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.