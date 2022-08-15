Short Interest in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Grows By 21.2%

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 699,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,502 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
