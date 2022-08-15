Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Declines By 12.3%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 417,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the second quarter worth $226,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth $322,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Trading Up 2.3 %

ARBE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.12. 25,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,398. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Research analysts predict that Arbe Robotics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

