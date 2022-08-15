Short Interest in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Declines By 21.9%

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 765,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 279,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TAST opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $399.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

