Short Interest in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYW) Grows By 21.0%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Monday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,983. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

