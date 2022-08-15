Short Interest in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Rises By 21.3%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CVI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CVR Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CVI traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.47.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.22%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1,148.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,926,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

