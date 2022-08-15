Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Decreases By 15.3%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 221.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

DSKIF stock remained flat at $28.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

