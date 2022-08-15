Short Interest in GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Grows By 20.4%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,800 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 3,139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

GoGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of GLGDF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 54,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,152. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.