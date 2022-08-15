Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Increases By 21.6%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 904,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:HEPA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.75. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,227. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

