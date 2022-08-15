Short Interest in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Grows By 19.7%

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 163,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 296,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HMLP. Citigroup upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $9.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,864. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $306.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.42. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Höegh LNG Partners Dividend Announcement

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 3.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 126,426 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 29.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 550,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 123,972 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

