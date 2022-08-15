Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Increases By 20.2%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.53. 2,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,292. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $70.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBWR. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 417.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter.

