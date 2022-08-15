Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Increases By 20.2%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.53. 2,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,292. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $70.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.
