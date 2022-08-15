Short Interest in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Increases By 22.6%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,780,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 12,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,342,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 58,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $191,424,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,627,000.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
EMB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.97. 109,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,321,193. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $113.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.44.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.