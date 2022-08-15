Short Interest in Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Drops By 14.3%

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,556,100 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,816,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,890.3 days.

Italgas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITGGF remained flat at $5.75 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. Italgas has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Get Italgas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Italgas from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Italgas Company Profile

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.