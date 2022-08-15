Short Interest in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Increases By 21.1%

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IX Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,122. IX Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in IX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IX Acquisition by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

