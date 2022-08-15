Short Interest in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Grows By 19.8%

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 724,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KAMN. KeyCorp cut their price target on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Kaman in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Transactions at Kaman

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth $1,596,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kaman stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 152,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,735. Kaman has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Featured Stories

