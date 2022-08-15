Short Interest in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Increases By 13.0%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 22.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 994.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 241,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s Stock Up 15.1 %

KIRK traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. 1,913,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,093. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.81. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $103.29 million during the quarter.

KIRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.