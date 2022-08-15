Short Interest in KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Declines By 24.2%

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,864,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 2,458,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
KWG Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KWGPF opened at $0.19 on Monday. KWG Group has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.
About KWG Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KWG Group (KWGPF)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for KWG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.