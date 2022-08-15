Short Interest in KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Declines By 24.2%

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,864,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 2,458,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

KWG Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KWGPF opened at $0.19 on Monday. KWG Group has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

About KWG Group

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment and development and hotel operations business. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

