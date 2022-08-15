Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Rises By 15.9%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 288,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 359,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

Lexaria Bioscience stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.22. 3,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,737. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

