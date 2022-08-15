Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Declines By 23.5%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 857,100 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Marker Therapeutics Price Performance
Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marker Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.
