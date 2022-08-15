Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Declines By 23.5%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 857,100 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Marker Therapeutics Price Performance

Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 290.2% during the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. 31.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marker Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

