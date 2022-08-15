Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Decreases By 23.9%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

MFM stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

