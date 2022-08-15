Short Interest in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Grows By 16.5%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microvast stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682,597 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Microvast were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MVSTW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,659. Microvast has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.