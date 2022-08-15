Short Interest in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Rises By 31.6%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,300 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the July 15th total of 346,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $665,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NH stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 51,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,485. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NantHealth Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

