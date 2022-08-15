Short Interest in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Grows By 23.6%

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1,057.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of National Western Life Group stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $192.66 and a 52 week high of $244.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.59.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

