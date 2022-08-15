Short Interest in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Drops By 22.5%

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of New York City REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York City REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New York City REIT by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York City REIT by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

New York City REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYC opened at $4.00 on Monday. New York City REIT has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.