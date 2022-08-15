Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Increases By 17.4%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nordea Bank Abp Price Performance

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €9.20 ($9.39) to €9.60 ($9.80) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 130 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.40 to SEK 9.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €10.70 ($10.92) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

