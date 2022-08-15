Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Declines By 26.4%

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

NYSE:NSTB remained flat at $9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,892. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.