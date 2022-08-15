Short Interest in Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Declines By 34.8%

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Novonix Price Performance

Shares of NVX stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.48. 45,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,723. The company has a quick ratio of 53.38, a current ratio of 54.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Novonix has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.35.

Institutional Trading of Novonix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novonix in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in Novonix in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Novonix in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Featured Stories

