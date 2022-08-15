Short Interest in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU) Rises By 16.7%

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nubia Brand International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,635,000.

Get Nubia Brand International alerts:

Nubia Brand International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUBIU remained flat at $10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. Nubia Brand International has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.50.

Nubia Brand International Company Profile

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

See Also

