Short Interest in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Increases By 28.9%

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 892,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,569,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at $4,741,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 59,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 135,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.53.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

