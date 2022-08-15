Short Interest in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Expands By 20.7%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,388. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 19,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $592,474.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,325.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 19,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $592,474.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,325.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 27,265 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $948,276.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,258.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 643,921 shares of company stock worth $20,595,512 over the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,442,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after buying an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after buying an additional 1,052,856 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $21,010,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,392,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

