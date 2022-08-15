Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Increases By 15.8%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAQC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Provident Acquisition by 440.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 911,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 743,139 shares during the period. RPO LLC grew its stake in Provident Acquisition by 3,531.3% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 676,958 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Provident Acquisition by 85.0% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 878,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 403,599 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Provident Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PAQC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. 9,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Provident Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $247.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.03.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

