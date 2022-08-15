Short Interest in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZNW) Grows By 16.8%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Surrozen Price Performance
SRZNW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surrozen (SRZNW)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.