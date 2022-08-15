Short Interest in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Decreases By 20.9%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Tritium DCFC Stock Up 16.6 %

DCFC stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 662,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,270. Tritium DCFC has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.

Institutional Trading of Tritium DCFC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCFC. Varley Holdings PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the second quarter worth about $134,673,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $24,370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $2,668,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the second quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $1,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on DCFC shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

