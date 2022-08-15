SHPING (SHPING) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Exchanges

SHPING (SHPING) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $19.86 million and $222,439.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,133.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00126403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035906 BTC.

Name Change Token (NCT) traded up 1,256,665.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00169683 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,762,423,624 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com.

SHPING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

