SIBCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $21.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,380.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,949.72 or 0.07997169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00173272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00260914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00682412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00574991 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005580 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

