Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.68-$6.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €178.00 ($181.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($171.43) to €153.00 ($156.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.22.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SIEGY stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.48). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

