Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in July

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 327.0 days.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:LWSCF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LWSCF shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.