Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Raised to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LWSCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:LWSCF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.