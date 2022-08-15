Signature Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $307,667.40 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a market cap of $307,667.40 and approximately $28.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,156.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00126422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00065781 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

SIGN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Signature Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

