Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 4,763 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.29. 375,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,745,448. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.87. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

