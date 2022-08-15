Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys Shares of 966 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.06. 71,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.83. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of -251.97 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

