Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 546,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 277,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,290,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

